Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Uzbek President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Satybaldy, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan, has presented his credentials to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Uzbek President noted the importance of the planned state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tashkent to boost bilateral cooperation.



At the same time, President Mirziyoyev praised the historical role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in all-round deepening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership.



Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished Kazakhstani diplomat success in his post in Uzbekistan.