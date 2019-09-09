  • kz
    Kazakh Ambassador presents his credentials letters to the King of Jordan

    10:46, 09 September 2019
    AMMAN. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov presented his credentials to King Abdullah II, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    During the official ceremony held at Basman Palace the Ambassador confirmed the consistent course of the leadership of Kazakhstan on the comprehensive strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

    In turn, the Jordanian monarch praised the ongoing development of bilateral relations and also conveyed his greetings to the Kazakhstan’s leadership.

    On the same day, the new ambassadors of Belarus, Chile, the European Union, Greece, India, Morocco, Qatar and France also presented their credentials to Abdullah II.




