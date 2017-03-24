Kazakh Ambassador presents his credentials to Malta President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Italy and Malta Sergei Nurtayev presented his credentials to the President of Malta, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, the Embassy informed.

The parties have discussed the prospects for development of bilateral cooperation in various areas. Nurtayev stressed Kazakhstan's interest in unleashing the potential of commercial and economic collaboration with Malta. The diplomat also highlighted wide-ranging opportunities for cooperation in tourism and education.

The Ambassador told the Maltese President about political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, its activity as a non-permanent member of UN Security Council and preparation for EXPO 2017 international exhibition.





Nurtayev informed on economy diversification in Kazakhstan based on Nurly Zhol Program and 100 Specific Steps Nation Plan for implementation of 5 institutional reforms, improvement of investment climate and privatization process. The Ambassador also told about international peace-related initiatives of Kazakhstan.

For her part, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca wished further strengthening of bilateral Kazakh-Maltese cooperation, made clear Malta's readiness to comprehensive development of collaboration with Kazakhstan in all areas, and, as the President and acting Chairperson of the Council of the European Union (January-June 2017), stressed the importance of Kazakhstan-EU relations development.