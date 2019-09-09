Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE's mission to ISS, taking off from Baikonur Cosmodrome

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The upcoming mission of the Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, to the International Space Station reflects the UAE’s overall progress, according to Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, WAM reports.

He also expressed his pride at the launch of the mission from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The team travelling to the station, which also includes Oleg Skripushka, Team Leader, and Jessica Mir, Aviation Engineer, will travel into space on 25th September on Soyoz MS-15.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Menelikov noted that the historic launch will be attended by senior officials from Kazakhstan.

«We would like to congratulate the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the occasion of this historic mission to the international space station,» he said, while noting the mutual cooperation between the two countries in the space sector and their future collaboration with Russia.

Regarding a joint committee meeting between the two countries to be hosted by Abu Dhabi, he noted, «We thank the UAE for hosting this meeting, where we shall discuss important cooperation topics between our friendly countries in many areas, including in commerce, the economy, investment, education, culture, renewable energy and space.»

«We are looking forward to more cooperation between our countries,» he added, while noting that the total value of Emirati foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan has reached US$2 billion.



