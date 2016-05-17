Kazakh Ambassador Tazhin congratulated MSU IAAS on 60th jubilee

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhin participated in a ceremonial meeting dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Institute of the Asian and African Studies at the Moscow State Lomonosov University.

Rector of the MSU, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Victor Sadovnichy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MSU IAAS, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration-Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov, Head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Rector of the Moscow State Institute for International Relations Anatoly Torkunov, Director of the MSU IAAS, Professor Igor Abylgaziyev and other prominent public figures and scholars of Russia attended the event.

In his speech, Marat Tazhin noted that the MSU IAAS is one of the leading world centres training highly-professional orientalists, Africanists and specialists for almost all countries and regions of Asia and Africa.

M.Tazhin emphasized the role of the Institute in training orientalists from Kazakhstan.

“Many Kazakhstanis are the graduates of the Institute and they are successfully working in various spheres and sectors of our economy. The knowledge and practical skills gained at the Institute enable them to worthily represent Kazakhstan abroad. 20 Kazakhstani nationals have studied at the Institute in the past year,” said the Kazakh Ambassador.

According to the Diplomat, the Institute teaches as many as 40 languages of Asian and African peoples, as well as the Kazakh language.

M.Tazhin pointed out also successful organization of an international scientific-research conference “From Turkic El to the Kazakh Khanate” held at the Institute last year. The event was dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.