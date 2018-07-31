Kazakh Ambassador to Canada visits Saskatoon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov visited Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and met with the business circle of the province as a part of implementing economic diplomacy and enhancement of the regional cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

Ambassador Kamaldinov presented business and investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and explained some advantages of doing business in Kazakhstan.

His meetings included the leadership of one of the largest fertilizer producer Nutrien, University of Saskathewan, Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, and the Board of Directors of the Cameco Corporation.

The tour of the Canadian Light Source which is with the University of Saskatchewan was very educational and inspiring.

During the meeting with the Cameco Corporation Team the Ambassador informed them about current political and socioeconomic developments in Kazakhstan, and explained the main messages of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan and priorities of the Government in accordance with the tasks set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his annual address to the nation "New opportunities in the time of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Overall it was a fruitful and educational trip, where Ambassador Kamaldinov made new friends and laid grounds for the future partnership with the province's companies.

There are so many similarities between Saskatchewan and Kazakhstan.

Saskatchewan is called prairies or the grassland, Kazakhstan is referred as the Land of the Great Steppe.







