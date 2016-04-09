Kazakh Ambassador to China visits CCTV HQ (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to China Shahrat Nuryshev visited the headquarters of China Central Television where he held a meeting with the general director "CCTV-Russian" Ding Yuen.

During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of cooperation between the two countries' TV channels, information support of the economic belt of the Silk Road and its interface with the new economic policy Nurly Zhol.



Shahrat Nuryshev noted increasing interest among the population of Kazakhstan to the implementation of "One Belt One Road" strategy, as well as programs "Digital Silk Road" and "Information Silk Road".



The Kazakh diplomat invited Chinese journalists to take part in the events to mark the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" and the year of China's tourism in Kazakhstan.



In addition, the parties exchanged views on the possibility of organizing a joint taping with the participation of television crews of central TV channels of Kazakhstan and CCTV-Russian.



