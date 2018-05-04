Kazakh Ambassador to Croatia receives new appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to appoint Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Croatia H.E. Tolezhan Barlybayev as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Bosnia and Herzegovina with concurrent accreditation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Ambassador Barlybayev received his appointment as Ambassador to Croatia in May 2017.