Kazakh Ambassador to Ethiopia meets UN Under-Secretary-General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia Barlybay Sadykov met with the United Nations Under-Secretary General, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Vera Songwe, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Addis Ababa informs.

Barlybay Sadykov told Vera Songwe about the new Concept of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, including priorities in cooperation with the UN and African countries. The importance of promoting the interests of Africa’s landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) was noted. Kazakhstan as Chair of the UN Group of Landlocked Developing Countries is planning to organize a series of events on this subject, including in Addis Ababa.

Vera Songwe expressed the willingness of ECA to work closely with Kazakhstan on a number of these priorities, including on LLDCs. The parties agreed on further cooperation.



