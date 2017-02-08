Kazakh Ambassador to Germany: Reforms to accelerate Kazakhstan’s democratic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Berlin held a briefing for the representatives of public and political groups, diplomats, political scientists, experts and mass media in Germany to clarify the constitutional reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and main provisions of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" as of January 31, 2017.

In his speech, Ambassador Bolat Nussupov said that since gaining its independence 25 years ago, Kazakhstan had built a solid economy, a stable political system and a prospering society which enabled the country to move to reforming the political system.

In his words, redistribution of power by means of constitutional reforms is aimed at fixing the tendencies and accelerating democratic development of Kazakhstan.

Special attention was given to the main provisions of the Presidential Address to the Nation which had become ‘a road map’ of the next stage of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan. Bolat Nussupov stressed that the implementation of the main five priorities would ensure higher paces of economic growth and sustainable transition of Kazakhstan to the club of the world’s 30 most developed countries.

As the briefing participants agreed, the statement of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on redistribution of functions between the branches of powers is an important step towards strengthening democratic process. In their opinion, these initiatives are quite timely and are important for ensuring further economic development of the country and increase of population’s wellbeing.

Upon completion of the briefing, the Kazakh Diplomat answered the attendees’ questions on the topical aspects of the Kazakh-German bilateral relations in the context of their 25th jubilee and familiarized them with a number of Kazakhstan’s international initiatives such as the priorities of the country’s activity as the UNSC non-permanent member, EXPO 2017 international exhibition etc.