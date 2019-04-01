Kazakh Ambassador to Ireland celebrates Nauryz with Kazakh diaspora, Irish adoptive families

DUBLIN. KAZINFORM - During his visit to Dublin, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom and to Ireland Erlan Idrissov took part in the celebration of Nauryz organised with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan by Irish adoptive families of Kazakh children and Kazakh diaspora, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The festive event held at the Pearse Museum in Dublin gathered about 20 Irish families who adopted Kazakh children, the Kazakh diaspora, the head of the Adoption Authority of Ireland Patricia Carey, and the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ireland Arthur French.



Ireland is the champion among European countries in terms of adopting children from Kazakhstan. To date, more than 100 of our young compatriots living in the country have found new caring families in Ireland.



Ambassador Idrissov stressed the importance of supporting the continuous cultural connection of adopted children with their historic homeland and expressed readiness to provide further comprehensive assistance in organising meetings, arranging children's trips to Kazakhstan, providing them with information, hosting cultural events, and other important work.



The representative of the association of Irish adopters of children from Kazakhstan Paula Nyland and the head of the Adoption Authority of Ireland Patricia Carey congratulated the guests on the spring holiday of Nauryz, highlighted the importance of such meetings and wished further success to Kazakhstan - the birthplace of their children.



The guests of the event appreciated the opportunity to meet and communicate with each other and with the representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, as well as share information and learn news about their historic homeland. The meeting participants received gifts and souvenirs in the form of colourful publications about modern Kazakhstan, its history and culture, CDs with Kazakh folk songs, and confectionery products from Kazakhstan.