Kazakh Ambassador to Lithuanua pays visit to Kaunas District

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 12, 2020, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania Viktor Temirbaev paid a working visit to the Kaunas District, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat met with Valerijus Makūnas, Mayor of Kaunas District Municipality, the administration and the business community of the district.

As part of the meetings, agreements were reached on a comprehensive cooperation of Kaunas region with the regions of Kazakhstan and the participation of city entrepreneurs in the business forum Kazakhstan-Lithuania: prospects for cooperation with the participation of mayors and businessmen of Lithuanian cities (Almaty, March 2-4, 2020).

Kaunas region is widely known for its high agricultural and technological potential. The largest foreign and Lithuanian companies operate precisely in Kaunas region, such as Continental, Hellas, John Deer, etc. In addition to production, the area is known for its tourist attractions and opportunities for outdoor activities.

Photo: dknews.kz