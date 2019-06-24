Kazakh Ambassador to Norway paid a courtesy call on the Storting President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Norway Yerkin Akhinzhanov paid a courtesy call on the President of the Storting of Norway Tone Wilhelmsen Trøen, the Kazakh MFA's press office informs.

The Ambassador informed the head of the Norwegian parliament about the history and modern development of Kazakhstan, as well as ten tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his inauguration address. Ambassador Akhinzhanov stressed Kazakhstan's intention to strengthen the comprehensive cooperation with Norway, in particular, to develop further inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The President of the Storting received with interest the information on the reformist agenda of the new Kazakh President, especially highlighting the importance of promoting youth and women in public and political life. "Norway's Constitution is 205 years old. Building democracy is work ongoing. It is very important that you ensure broad participation and let the opinion of the people drive the country forward. We wish your country and the President success in this work," Ms. Trøen said.

She stressed the successful membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council and the importance of Kazakhstan's support for the candidacy of Norway to the Security Council.

The speaker also noted that she had long been knowing Kazakhstan, thanks to the achievements of the Norwegian skater Sten Stensen. In 1976 at the Medeo scatting ring in Almaty Mr.Stensen broke the world record at a distance of 10,000 meters.