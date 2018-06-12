Kazakh Ambassador to Singapore meets with Singapore Airlines CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Dr Usen Suleimen met with Mr Goh Choon Fong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Singapore.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the opportunities of future cooperation, including the possibility of opening a direct flight between Astana/Almaty and Singapore.



The meeting was also attended by Mr Ruslan Shayekin, Chairman of Kazakhstan's company "Fly SMS", who introduced a new concept of airlines' service.



"Fly SMS" offers travelers a new type of service powered by #BigData and AI, for those, who want to be in touch with their friends and family during the trip.