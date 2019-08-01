  • kz
    Kazakh ambassador to Sweden given concurrent appointment to Denmark

    18:22, 01 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kairat Abdrakhmanov will serve as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    «Ambassador Extraordinaryand Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden KairatAbdrakhmanov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of theRepublic of Kazakhstan to Denmark, concurrently in line with the presidentialdecree,» the president’s press service said in a statement.

    Previously KairatAbdrakhmanov served as Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN(2013-2016) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2016-2018).

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Foreign policy Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
