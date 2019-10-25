  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Ambassador to Switzerland officially assumes his duties

    10:38, 25 October 2019
    Photo: None
    BERN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation Alibek Bakayev presented his credentials to the Federal President Ueli Maurer.

    During the ceremonial meeting the sides noted the high level of development of friendly ties between the two countries and discussed the upcoming events agenda including the highest level visits as well as the next session of the Kazakh-Swiss Intergovernmental committee for trade-economic cooperation to be held in Bern on October 28, 2019, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Switzerland Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!