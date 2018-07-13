Kazakh Ambassador to Turkmenistan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Head of State's Decree, Zhandos Assanov has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Akorda's press service of the reported.

He started his career as an Assistant at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Zhandos Assanov rose through the diplomatic ranks from an Attaché, the Third Secretary of the Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan, to Deputy Head of the OSCE Office in Minsk and Minister-Counselor of the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium.

From 2012 to 2013, he served as a Deputy Chief of the Kazakh Senate Staff.

Since October 2013, Mr. Assanov has held the position of the Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries.