    Kazakh Ambassador to Turkmenistan relieved of his post

    17:59, 16 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has relieved Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Orman Nurbayev of his post, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    "Orman Nurbayev has been relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan by the presidential decree due to a transfer to another appointment," the Akorda said in a statement.

    Mr Nurbayev joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in late 1990s. He worked at the embassies of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, Tajikistan, Mongolia and Turkmenistan. Nurbayev began his tenure as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan in 2012.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Appointments, dismissals Diplomacy Top Story
