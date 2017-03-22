Kazakh Ambassador to UK meets with EBRD President

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Mr. Erlan Idrissov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK, met with Sir Suma Chakrabarti, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

At a meeting held at the EBRD Headquarters in London, the sides discussed the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and new political and economic reforms, as well as the privatisation process in Kazakhstan.



The meeting has also focused on the issues, such as the EBRD's assistance in establishing the Astana International Financial Centre, regional development of the Central Asian countries and a Kazakhstan investment Forum at the EBRD's 26th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors which will take place on the 9-11 May 2017 in Cyprus.

2016 saw Kazakhstan's relationship with the European Bank entered a new stage. Our country has implemented 33 projects worth 1 billion euros and ranked second among the EBRD's countries of operations (after Turkey).

Sir Suma highly appreciated the economic development of Kazakhstan and its co-operation with the EBRD, having noted that this is a model for the countries of operations.