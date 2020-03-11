  • kz
    Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine presents credentials

    17:27, 11 March 2020
    KYIV. KAZINFORM – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev presented his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok on March 11, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting the sides discussed the state and prospects of further development of Kazakhstan-Ukraine relations. Kaletayev and Bozhok stressed Kazakhstan and Ukraine are keen to step up trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The sides are also interested in fruitful cooperation within the framework of international organizations.


