Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan held briefing on presidential elections

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Tashkent hosted a briefing on the presidential elections of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Darkhan Satybaldy briefed on the forthcoming presidential elections of Kazakhstan and progress of preparations.



As stated there, about 1,000 international observers from foreign countries and international organizations are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan to monitor the elections.



"The total amount of voters reaches 11,947,995 people. The forthcoming elections promise to be the most competitive in the history of independent Kazakhstan," the Ambassador noted.



He also noted that there are seven candidates for presidency.





The polling station will be set up at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tashkent for Kazakhstanis staying there. It will be open from 07:00 until 08:00 local time on June 9, 2019.