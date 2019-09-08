  • kz
    Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan joins #Abai175 challenge

    11:55, 08 September 2019
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Darkhan Satybaldy has joined the challenge dedicated to the 175th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh Diplomat accepted the poetic challenge from Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Speaker of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, who, in turn, had accepted it from Kazakh Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin.

    Darkhan Satybaldy recited Abai’s Nurly Aspanga Tyryssyp Oskensing Sen poem and passed the challenge to First Deputy Chairman of the Union of Uzbekistan Writers Minhozhiddin Hozhimatov and Kazakhstani senator Murat Baktiyaruly.





