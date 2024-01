ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree on suspension of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev, Kazinform refers to Akorda press service.

According to Official Spokesperson of Kazakhstan Anti-Corruption Agency Zhanna Bastarova, the Ambassador is suspected in embezzlement of large amount of public funds.