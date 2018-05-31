Kazakh Ambassador, UNAMA Chief had talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 30, 2018 in Kabul, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alimkhan Esengeldiev met with the Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Mr. Tadamichi Yamamoto.

During the meeting, Yamamoto noted the high level of relations between UNAMA and Kazakhstan. He said that the mission is directly working with the government of the IRA and is making every effort to peacefully resolve the situation in the country. In this regard, he stressed the relationship between UNAMA and the countries of Central Asia and their importance in the framework of regional cooperation on the IRA. I welcomed the active participation of Kazakhstan in international and regional conferences on Afghanistan "Kabul Process" and "Tashkent Process", the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's official website reads.