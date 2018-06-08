Kazakh Ambassador visits Chiang Mai province

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the trip to the Chiang Mai province, Ambassador Raushan Yesbulatova held several meetings with the political and business community representatives of one of the largest regions of Thailand this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA press service.

During the meeting with the Governor of the province Mr. Pawin Chamniprasart, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the head of the region on the main provisions of the Addresses of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan "New Development Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", "Five Social Initiatives of the President", the "Rukhani Janghyru" Program, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, preparations for the 20th Anniversary of Astana and holding the next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions this year.



Considering that Chiang Mai produces products of paper, silk, wood, ceramics, silver and bronze, as well as widely developed food industry, during the meeting with representatives of business communities of the province, Ambassador Yesbulatova discussed the possibility of establishing cooperation, as well as the exchange of experience with Kazakhstani partners within the preferences, created in Kazakhstan for foreign business.



Visiting a number of local enterprises, Kazakhstani diplomat gave entrepreneurs a package of materials containing presentations on investment opportunities and special economic zones in the regions of Kazakhstan.



In general, during the trip to the province, Ambassador Yesbulatova held meetings with the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, law enforcement agencies of the region, as well as candidates for the post of Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the district.