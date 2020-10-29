Kazakh Ambassador visits Nakhon Pathom province of Thailand

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, Kazakh Ambassador Raushan Yesbulatova paid a working visit to Nakhon Pathom Province, where she held meetings with the leadership of the Region, the Head of the Federation of Province Industries, representatives of local business and entrepreneurs, as well as faculty of leading «Kasetsart University» of the Region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting with the Governor of the Province H.E. Mr. S.Charaoen Sirichoti, parties discussed a wide range of issues of establishing interregional cooperation with the industrial regions of Kazakhstan. Speaking in details about the main indicators of the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, implementation of state programs and large investment projects, Ambassador Yesbulatova informed the Head of the region of political reforms in the state.

Highlighting the main provisions of the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Tokayev, the Ambassador drew attention to the task set to the Government of Kazakhstan to improve the quality of life of citizens, as well as to take appropriate measures in the legal, economic and social spheres.

In his turn, the Governor of Province talked about the measures taken by local authorities to further development of the industrial and agricultural cluster of the region, digitalization of the economy, and etc. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue in areas of interest and consider the possibility of exchanging mutual visits to the regions of both states after COVID-19 pandemic situation stabilizes.

As part of the dialogue platform with the Federation of Provincial Industry, the Kazakh diplomats visited industrial zones and flour and rice flour products factory. The President of the Federation Mr. R.Termpittayavej, as well as participants of the visiting meeting, were familiarized with the investment, export and transit potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Given the significant component of the Thai region in the field of industrial production and the agricultural sector, the participants were provided with information on auspicious investment climate of Kazakhstan, privileges and measures taken to protect investors, special economic and industrial zones, through the videos and presentations. In addition, the provincial entrepreneurs were given up-to-date teasers with the content of Kazakh investment projects in the field of agriculture, food and light industries.

The agenda of the meeting with the Vice-President of «Kasetsart University» Prof. A.Pinyopummin and his colleagues contained the issues of establishing cooperation between the universities of Kazakhstan and Thailand and the possibility of future exchange of faculty and students.

Talking about the educational system of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Yesbulatova highlighted «Bolashak» International Scholarship Program, established in 1993 by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the training of highly qualified specialists capable of carrying out further reforms.

It was noted that for the first time in the history of post-Soviet countries, talented Kazakh youth had the opportunity to study abroad absolutely free of charge, and that thanks to the planned development of the Program, the geography of the countries was expanded through the development of cooperation with about 200 foreign universities in 33 countries.

The governmental «Kasetsart University», established in 1943, is the first agricultural university in Thailand, where the key domestic development of agricultural sciences is carried out. Within Thailand it has 7 successfully operated branches, capable to accept over 58,000 students.