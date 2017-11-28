Kazakh-American duet sang rendition of Dudarai, and it's stunning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Timur Balymbetov and American Abby Gilbert sang a stunning rendition of the Kazakh song Dudarai, Kazinform reports.

Abby Gilbert spent her childhood and youth in Kazakhstan and took a liking to the Kazakh language. Presently, she lives and studies in the U.S. After working together on Cinderella musical, Abby and Timur continue to stay in touch and record duets of various songs.



Dudarai tells about the love story between Russian girl Mariya Rykina and Kazakh guy Duissen who was nicknamed Dudar because of his curly hair. No one knows exactly how the song was composed. Some believe it was Mariya herself who composed it, others think that it was written by Duissen's friend who dedicated it to the couple.



It is worth mentioning that Georgian project Geo Folk Tour also shared their rendition of this beautiful song via Facebook.



