Kazakh and Kyrgyz Premiers held telephone conversation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Prime Minister, acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held a telephone conversation at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, the PM’s press service reports.

The sides debated the state and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in trade and economic, transit and transport, water and energy sectors. The parties also discussed cooperation within the EAEU, CIS and fight against COVID-19.