  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh and Kyrgyz Premiers held telephone conversation

    17:29, 05 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Prime Minister, acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held a telephone conversation at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, the PM’s press service reports.

    The sides debated the state and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in trade and economic, transit and transport, water and energy sectors. The parties also discussed cooperation within the EAEU, CIS and fight against COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!