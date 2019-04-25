Kazakh and Russian PMs meet in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow as part of his working visit to Russia.

The Prime Ministers discussed issues concerning further deepening and broadening of cooperation in trade and economic, transit and transport, fuel and energy, space industries, as well as prospects for further development of interregional and cross-border cooperation between the states.



Following the talks the parties signed a number of joint documents.