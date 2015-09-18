  • kz
    Kazakh and Russian tennis aces book Istanbul final

    15:22, 18 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis ace Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his men's doubles partner from Russia Andrey Kuznetsov have reached the final of the Amex Istanbul Challenger 2015 in Turkey, Sports.kz reports.

    The 2nd-seeded Nedovyesov and Kuznetsov outclassed Adrian Menendez-Maceiras from Spain and Airel Behal from Uruguay in the semifinals in two straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

    On their way to the final the Kazakh-Russian tandem eliminated Aldin Setkic and Mirza Basic from Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Ilya Ivashka from Bulgaria and Radu Albot from Moldova.

    In the final match Nedovyesov and Kuznetsov will face off with Anton Zaitcev from Russia and Aleksandre Metreveli from Georgia.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $75,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
