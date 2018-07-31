Kazakh and Turkmen FMs discuss upcoming high-level meetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov had a telephone conversation with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on July 30, 2018, during which they discussed preparation for the upcoming high-level meetings with the participation of the heads of two states.

The sides noted high dynamics of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, as evidenced by effective political interaction, expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The Ministers also paid special attention to the organizational and content aspects of the forthcoming Fifth Caspian Summit in Aktau, and discussed joint activities as founding members of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year.