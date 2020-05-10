Kazakh and Uzbek PMs kick off construction of residential district in Myrzakent

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Myrzakent village in Maktaaral district in Turkestan region, the PM’s press service reports.

The Heads of Government surveyed the flood-hit territories in Maktaaral district, visited Nurlyzhol, Orgebas, Firdousi villages. Above 1,300 people and 220 units arrived there to eliminate flooding consequences.

The PMs got familiarized with the construction plan of a new residential estate, met with the locals and attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the first homes. It is planned to build homes, schools, a kindergarten and medical stations for 500 families of the flood-hit villages.

Pursuant to the President’s task people affected by floods in Maktaaral district will be provided with new or repaired housing , each will receive KZT 100,000.