Kazakh animated feature film to vie for top honors in Germany

CHEMNITZ. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s animated feature film Muzbalak directed by Turdybek Maidan and Tlek Toleugazy takes part in the competition programme of the 24th International Film Festival for Children and Young Audience SCHLINGEL now-running in Chemnitz, Germany.

The festival will run until October 13, KazakhFilm’s official website reads.

SCHLINGEL conceives itself as a platform for international children’s and youth films in Germany. It takes place annually.

The animated film features the Kazakh ancient eagle-hunting traditions. It is based on the story of a man and golden eagle, their friendship.