Kazakh Anti-Corruption Authority reps to upgrade skills at FBI

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Alik Shpekbayev met David Bowdich, the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the agency's press service reports.

Members of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, FBI and law department of the U.S. Embassy attended the meeting. The sides debated urgent issues concerning strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in war on corruption, the message reads.



Shpekbayev briefed on the practice of the country's civil service reforms, upgrading of public service rendering and promotion of international cooperation taking into account transparency and accountability principles. He also drew attention to issues of priorities and prospects for further development of the agency.



In his turn, Bowdich noted that it is his first visit to Astana. He told about the directions of FBI activities highlighting the measures taken to fight corruption.



The sides also debated training and upgrading skills of the staff members of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. They also shared views on wages, welfare benefits, and staff retirement plan and health maintenance issues.



Upon completion of the talks the sides agreed to further fruitful bilateral cooperation.



