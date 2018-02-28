Kazakh Armed Forces officers back from peacekeeping mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the whole year Mayors Rauf Nauruzbayev and Andrey Alchinov together with representatives of more than 30 countries performed the UN peacemaking mission in Western Sahara, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakh Defense Ministry.

The multinational military community in Western Sahara consists of nine bases where 23 officers serve for one year on a rotational basis.

"Representatives of armed forces of different countries serve as military observers in Western Sahara. Together with militaries from more than 30 countries of the world we served as military observers as per the established mission mandate which included peacekeeping measures in the region. We are happy to have fulfilled the duties which our country's management assigned to us," Mayor Rauf Nauruzbayev said.

