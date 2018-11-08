  • kz
    Kazakh, Armenian defense ministers meet in Astana

    13:13, 08 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev has met today with his Armenian counterpart David Tonoyan in Astana.

    The meeting took place on the sidelines of the session of the Foreign Ministers Council, Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of the CSTO security councils' secretaries, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry says.

    The parties discussed  the state and prospects of further cooperation between the two countries in defense sector.
     
     

