Kazakh army representatives to attend exercise of Belarusian army communications troops

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces are in Belarus on a visit on 9-11 July for the sake of sharing experience of manufacturing and assimilating digital communications systems. The guests from Kazakhstan are expected to visit the ongoing exercise of communications units of the Belarusian army, representatives of the Defense Ministry told BelTA.

Specialists of the Belarusian and Kazakh armies are expected to discuss the state and development prospects of communications systems, share the best practices relating to the production and commissioning of digital communications solutions. The delegation is expected to attend a demonstration of capabilities of the digital communications systems the Belarusian army uses on 11 July. The communications systems will be used in the course of the tactical exercise of communications units of the Belarusian army.



BelTA reported earlier that a tactical exercise for communications units of the Belarusian army is taking place in Belarus on 8-12 July. In the course of the tactical exercise only new and upgraded hardware is used to establish a communications system. Over 1,500 people and over 350 units of communications equipment and vehicles have been deployed for the exercise, Kazinform refers to BelTA.