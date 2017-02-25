Kazakh Army trains Chemical Corps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Training units of Kazakh Armed Forces train junior officers of engineering troops and Chemical Corps, Defense Ministry's press service reports.

Currently recruits of autumn 2016 Campaign receive their training. Soldiers are trained to operate and maintain BAT-M (also known as Way Builder), IMRs etc. The units also train CBRN, military filtering station and other specialists.

The training involves imparting of knowledge and skills through systematic use of «from the simple to the complex and from the known to the unknown" method.

In March junior officers of engineering troops and Chemical Corps will undergo field training, after which they will continue their service in Armed Forces.