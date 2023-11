ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Madiyar Ashkeyev (7-0, 3 KOs) met with American Shawn Cameron in Uncasville, Connecticut (10-2, 5 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

Ashkeyev won the fight by TKO in the seventh round.

This is the eighth victory (fourth by knockout) for Kazakh welterweight in his professional career.