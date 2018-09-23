Kazakh athlete bags gold at World Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Zarina Kanafina, a female athlete from Akmola region, became the world hand-to-hand combat champion in the 65 kg weight class, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Akmola Regional Physical Education and Sport Department.

According to the department, the World Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship is held in Tula, Russia. About 300 athletes from 37 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Romania, Azerbaijan, Iran, Czech Republic, and Germany are participating there.

Kazakhstan's Regina Maximova (60 kg), Gulnur Myrzatayeva (50 kg) and Madi Aliakparov (36 kg) became bronze medalists of the championship. Besides, Regina Maximova was awarded a special cup for the will-to-win spirit.