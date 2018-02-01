Kazakh athlete bags gold medal at Asian Indoor Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan national team won the second gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, Sportinform cites the Athletic Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Irina Ektova and Mariya Ovchinnikova, silver and gold medalists of the 2017 Asian Championships, respectively, represented Kazakhstan in the women's triple jump.

As a result, Mariya Ovchinnikova finished fourth, while the experienced Irina Ektova won gold.

2018 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, women's triple jump:

1. Irina Ektova (Kazakhstan) - 13.79 m.

2. Sheena Nellickal (India) - 13.37 m.

3. Thi Thu Thao Bui (Vietnam) - 13.22 m.

It is to be recalled that Tatyana Neroznak earlier became the Asian 3000-meters gold medalist.