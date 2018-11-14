Kazakh athlete claims gold, silver at Eurasia Streetlifting Championship

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstani athlete has struck gold at the Eurasia Streetlifting International Championship, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Akmola Regional Sports Department.

Over 50 strongest athletes of Europe and Asia participated in the first-ever Eurasia International Streetlifting Championship hosted by Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Competing in the 65 kg weight division, Viktor Sviridenko demonstrated an excellent result. In doing push-up bars, Viktor became an absolute champion.

With the result of 155 kg, he won silver in the Streetlifting Classic event. He did pulling up with an additional maximum weight (70 kg) + doing push-ups on the bars also with a maximum weight (85 kg).

Streetlifting branched out from one of workout directions. Later, it became a sport that included two exersices with weighted belt: pull-ups and push-ups on bars.