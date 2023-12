ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Viktoriya Zyabkina has won gold at the 2015 Gwangju Summer Universiade today, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Zyabkina came first in Women's 200m race edging out Akeyla Mitchell of the U.S. and Sabrina Kedisha of Jamaica. This is the second gold medal for Viktoriya at this Universiade as she hauled gold in Women's 100m race yesterday.