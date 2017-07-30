Kazakh athlete comes second in triathlon among professionals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The winner of the competition among professionals has been determined at the open Kazakhstan Triathlon Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is Russian Ivan Tutukin who is the best. Kazakh Maxim Kryat came second, while Viktor Zemtsev from Ukraine turned out to finish third.

Recall, 155 people are participating in the competition. The tournament is held at the following distances: 1.8 km swim, 90 km bike ride and 21.5 km run. In total, 19 teams with 3 athletes in each are competing.