    Kazakh athlete enters semifinals of World Boxing Championships

    20:55, 29 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fighting in the 49 kg weight category, Kazakh boxer Zhomart Yerzhan has defeated Russian Vasily Egorov in the quarterfinals of the World Championships in Hamburg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    From the very beginning of the fight, the Kazakh boxer mainly counterattacked, and that strategy produced results. Feeling the approaching loss, the opponent started to perform series of attacks and get open, while our athlete took advantage of the opportunity. The tactics gave to the Kazakh boxer the edge over the famous athlete from Russia. As a result, Zhomart Yerzhan won (5:0).

    It is worthwhile noting that Vasily Yegorov is the silver medalist of the World Championships.

    For now, Zhomart Yerzhan is to fight in the semifinals of the tournament.

     

