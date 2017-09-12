Kazakh athlete grabs gold at Asian Bench Press Championships

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Ilya Kirillovskiy, an athlete from Kokshetau town of Akmola region, has won a gold medal at the Asian Bench Press Championships in Quezon City, Philippines, Kazinform cites the Regional Physical Education and Sports Department.

According to the department, the powerlifters from Akmola region keep rejoicing their fans. After Sergey Vaigant, it was Ilya Kirillovsky who won gold in the weight category up to 66 kg and distanced all the rivals. In the meantime, Aleksandr Supronkov won silver among adults in weight up to 83 kg. In addition, both athletes were able to lift the weight complying with the "International Master of Sport" standard.

Athletes from over 20 countries are competing at the championships.

