Kazakh athlete in critical condition after road accident in Bali

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Ruslan Issayev is in critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle in Bali (Indonesia).

The 32-year-old alpine skier was riding a bike when he was hit by the motorcycle. Ruslan sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital by a passerby. His friends transported him to another hospital where the athlete had a surgery. His sister, Zina, says her brother is still in critical condition. Meanwhile, Ruslan's family and friends are frantically searching for money to pay the hospital bills that already exceed $30,000. Source: KTK TV Channel