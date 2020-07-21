Kazakh athlete nominated for Hermann Gmeiner Prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Paralympic athlete Aliya Rayeva from Kazakhstan made it to the final stage of voting to receive the Hermann Gmeiner Prize for outstanding achievements and contribution to the well-being of others and the greater good of the community, Kazinform reports.

Aliya grew up in the SOS Children's Village in Almaty. She was born with the cerebral palsy. Aliya underwent three major leg surgeries as a child and doctors were not sure if she would ever walk. With the support of her SOS mother, Aliya started the long process of rehabilitation. She not only walked again, but went onto become a Paralympian. Aliya works in a public organization. Aliya is a wife and mother of a baby boy.

Alia's inspiring story amazed the organizers of the award. Aliya is one of the eight finalists for the Hermann Gmeiner Prize 2020. Voting will last until July 23. Use this link to vote https://www.sos-childrensvillages.org/who-we-are/hermann-gmeiner-award/2020-hermann-gmeiner-award

NOTE: Since 1991, the Hermann Gmeiner Award has honoured individuals who as children were cared for in any SOS Children’s Villages programme and have grown into adult role models in their community. Every two years, the Hermann Gmeiner Award provides an occasion to recognise two exceptional adults who as children received care from SOS programmes. The award is given to one woman and one man and is open to voting by the public.

SOS Children's Villages is a family model for long-term education of orphans and children left without parental care. The first SOS Children's Village was founded by Hermann Gmeiner, an Austrian educator in 1949 in Austria. Today SOS Children's Villages exist in 136 countries around the world and provide tens of thousands of children with the opportunity to grow up in love and care. In Kazakhstan, SOS Children's Villages have been operating since 1994 in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Temirtau.