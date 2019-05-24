Kazakh athlete strikes gold at Asian Hand-To-Hand Combat Championship

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhandos Madekhiyanov proved to be the best fighter in the 55 kg weight division at the Asian Hand-To-Hand Combat Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Asia's strongest hand-to-hand masters competed in the tournament held on 16-17 May in Ufa, Russia. Having confidently defeating all his opponents, Zhandos Madekhiyanov from Karaganda region won the gold medal.



"I had three fights - the first vs. a local athlete, the second against a participant from Kyrgyzstan, and the final battle an athlete from Uzbekistan," Zhandos Madekhiyanov shares.