    Kazakh athlete third at table tennis tournament in Bangkok

    16:29, 20 May 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko came in a good third at the 2018 ITTF Challenge Thailand Open in Bangkok, SPORTINFORM cites the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakh player defeated David Serdaroglu of Austria, Chinese Taipei's Fang Sih-Han, Fedor Kuzmin of Russia, and Su Zhi of Hong Kong. Scoring 2-4 in the semifinals, Gerassimenko lost to China's Xu Ruifeng and, as a result, came third.

    Kazakhstan Sport
