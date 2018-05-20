Kazakh athlete third at table tennis tournament in Bangkok

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko came in a good third at the 2018 ITTF Challenge Thailand Open in Bangkok, SPORTINFORM cites the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh player defeated David Serdaroglu of Austria, Chinese Taipei's Fang Sih-Han, Fedor Kuzmin of Russia, and Su Zhi of Hong Kong. Scoring 2-4 in the semifinals, Gerassimenko lost to China's Xu Ruifeng and, as a result, came third.